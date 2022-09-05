Be a good master and send blessings to Zhongli Village to welcome the 20 major literary and artistic activities and sing a new chapter in the future

“The voyage is magnificent in wind and rain, and the sun is in my heart. My dream shines ahead, your faith ignites courage, and we forge ahead together”…

Accompanied by the lively “New World” sung by a bright female voice, this “Be a Good Master, Welcome to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” hosted by the Hangzhou Federation of Trade Unions, undertaken by the Hangzhou Workers’ Cultural Palace, and participated in the performance of Hangzhou Art Drama Center Co., Ltd. “Hundreds of literary and artistic gifts to grassroots activities kicked off in the Cultural Auditorium Square of Zhongli Village, Yinong Town, Xiaoshan District.

In order to better enrich the spiritual and cultural life of the people and meet the growing spiritual and cultural needs of the people, this performance can be said to have done its best. The magical and visually appealing acrobatics “Top Vat” and the magic show “Flying Feather”, the quaint Song rhyme performances “Qing Ping Le” and “High Mountains and Flowing Water”, the melodious Yue Opera excerpt “The Library”, and the laughter-filled sketch ” “Beautiful Village Happy People”… The variety of programs and the serious and dedicated performers added a joy and beauty to the night in Zhongli Village.

These wonderful performances also attracted many villagers to watch. The stage was filled with enthusiastic crowd. Everyone watched the performance attentively, and returned with generous applause. Farewell to the sweltering Zhongli Village, the evening breeze is swaying, and the cool wind in early autumn blows into the hearts of every villager with a beautiful voice. The entire Cultural Auditorium Square was filled with laughter and applause from everyone.

Mass stage, everyone is the protagonist. In order to better reflect the “ownership spirit”, the representatives of the local enterprises in Zhongli Village did not have any stage fright, and brought the same wonderful performance by self-recommendation. “Someone will bring you your new schoolbag, your umbrella in the rain will be given to you, and someone will give you the three fresh stuffing you love…” A song “Mother” sings the infinite tenderness of being a child. It also touched every audience at the scene.

“The red sun rises in the east, and its avenues are full of rays of light.” This literary and artistic activity lasted for more than an hour, and finally drew a successful end to the night in the song and dance of “Wanjiang”. In the future, Zhongli Village will continue to work with relevant institutions and units to enrich everyone’s daily life through various inclusive cultural activities.