BEAMS and Dickies Collaborate to Create Retro-Inspired Joint Trousers for the Younger Generation

BEAMS and Dickies Collaborate to Create Retro-Inspired Joint Trousers for the Younger Generation

BEAMS Collaborates with Dickies for the “FUTURE ARCHIVE” Line

BEAMS, a popular Japanese clothing brand, is known for its commitment to showcasing new and innovative designs that appeal to the younger generation. For its latest collaboration, BEAMS has partnered with American workwear brand Dickies to create a unique line of joint trousers.

Taking inspiration from Dickies’ classic work pants, the two brands have reinterpreted the iconic garment. The trousers feature an extremely loose fit, reminiscent of the hip-hop fashion of the 90s. To add a touch of nostalgia, the pants have also been treated with Stone Wash technology, giving them a vintage look.

The BEAMS FUTURE ARCHIVE x Dickies joint pants come in four different colors: “Beige,” “Charcoal,” “Navy,” and “Black.” This diverse range of options ensures that there is something for everyone’s style preference.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans of both brands will be pleased to know that the joint trousers will be available for purchase starting August 19th. The exclusive release will take place at BEAMS Harajuku ANNEX in Tokyo, Japan. With a price tag of ¥16,500 yen, these unique pants are expected to sell out quickly.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on this limited-edition collaboration, make sure to stay updated with the latest news from BEAMS. The joint trousers are anticipated to be a must-have item for fashion-forward individuals who appreciate the fusion of contemporary and retro styles.

