BEARTOOTH – The Surface

Since his second album “Aggressive”, I have not only been following Caleb Shomo and his band BEARTOOTH, but I am also absolutely thrilled by the postcore of the American, who has been struggling with depression for ages and incorporates this into his music. If you can believe the content and sound of what is now the fifth work in less than ten years, the singer and songwriter from Ohio was nowhere near as good as he is today.

“The Surface” sounds more positive, often even summery and relaxed, but you can feel something bubbling beneath the surface; Aggression, anger, desperation and deep thoughts continue to be a theme for the band, and that’s what makes this work damn exciting again. The first number, “Riptide”, which was released a long time ago and is not only easy on the ear but also brings to mind beaches, surfers and summer, is an instant hit, but so is “Sunshine”, which has wonderful aggression with acoustic passages and catchiness in contrast is a real highlight. I would also like to highlight “Doubt Me” as a highlight. A few effects introduce the track, Caleb starts off calmly but threateningly, while the riffs slowly build up and the chorus makes you want to shout the title in unison. “The Better Me” includes a feature from the American country singer Hardy and here too there is a summery feeling, whereas the acoustic ballad “Look The Other Way” sounds heartbreaking and at the same time giving hope. Here you get honest and unfiltered emotions, as you would expect from Caleb. But that was to be expected anyway, because the brutal and desperate-sounding “What’s Killing You” also brings out anger and sadness, whereas the groovy “post-punk piece “What Are You Waiting For” pulls up completely different strings and “My New Reality” lets you catch your breath again with driving melodies.

No matter which track you put on “The Surface”, you get a good mood at the same time, but also somehow an emotional broadside. Apart from the somewhat unwieldy “Might Love Myself”, the choruses, beats and melodies quickly settle in.

“The Surface” may not be the best BEARTOOTH album for everyone, but it is definitely the hottest, most direct and most positive in the still relatively young band history of these deserving high-flyers, who now effortlessly fill large halls and festivals.

Tracklist „Below“:

1. The Surface

2. Riptides

3. Doubt Me

4. The Better Me

5. Might Love Myself

6. Sunshine!

7. What’s Killing You

8. Look the Other Way

9. What Are You Waiting For

10. My New Reality

11. I Was Alive

Total playing time: 37:29

