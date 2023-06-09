Home » Bedside table inspiration | OMAN
Bedside table inspiration

Bedside table inspiration

Project: Beatriz Quinelato | Photos: Rafael Renzo

Despite not being the focus when we think about the design of a room, the nightstand is an extremely important piece of furniture. This is where we place the cell phone when sleeping, a glass of water or the television remote control. Many people even call their favorite books “bedside table books”, since that’s where they stay for easy access and consultation.

Therefore, it is important to plan, study and seek inspirations about the piece, making it harmoniously compose the environment. Some tips are very useful when starting your search, such as the ideal size, shape and types of bedside table.

Defining measures

The bedside table must be chosen according to the footage of the room in which it will be positioned. However, some measures offer greater comfort if they are followed: the standard height is 55cm, it is recommended that you follow the height of the mattress or else up to 10cm less. The minimum circulation must be at least 60 cm between the bed and the wall, if the furniture is positioned between them. And finally, if the bedroom design has an outlet, the switch must be installed 75cm from the floor.

Considering these measures, choose the furniture that best suits them. The format can also be your ally in narrower corners, presenting round bedside tables as a good option.

Bedside table and chest of drawers

How about adding sticks to the bedside table? This is a practical, functional and beautiful solution when it comes to creating more storage spaces in the bedroom, leaving the furniture with the function of a chest of drawers.

Garimpo or bespoke?

This is a personal choice and one that must be made considering the aspects described above. If the bedroom design is lean or with very well-defined areas, it is best that the bedside table is made to measure, preventing it from not fitting into the environment and ensuring better visual integration. If this is not the case, it is worth digging!

The process of searching for furniture is fun and often surprises us with options that we had not previously imagined including in the project. Solid or antique wood bedside tables, for example, are great choices for a room with an elegant, vintage or bucolic look. There are also furniture made of iron, plastic and many other materials, formats, colors and types that offer a huge range when it comes to enhancing the decoration of the room.

Project: Helo Marques | Photos: Rafael Renzo

Project: Andrea Dinelli | Photos: Rafael Renzo

Design: Robert Robl | Photos: Rafael Renzo

Project: Beatriz Quinelato | Photos: Rafael Renzo

This is content made by Casa de Valentina with the support of OMA, which in our opinion is the best company to take care of your property 😉

