VMware Aria Operations for Networks at risk: IT security warning of a new vulnerability

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for VMware Aria Operations for Networks. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) issued a security advisory for VMware Aria Operations for Networks on June 9th, 2023. The report points to several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. UNIX and Windows operating systems and the products VMware Aria Operations for Networks 9.8, VMware Aria Operations for Networks 9.1, VMware Aria Operations for Networks 8.8 are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: VMware Security Advisory (Stand: 07.06.2023).

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for VMware Aria Operations for Networks – Risk: High

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.8.

VMware Aria Operations for Networks Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE Numbers

VMware Aria Operations for Networks (formerly vRealize Network Insight) is a network analysis tool

An attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in VMware Aria Operations for Networks to execute arbitrary code or disclose information.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-20889, CVE-2023-20888 und CVE-2023-20887 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Windows

Products

VMware Aria Operations for Networks 9.8 (cpe:/a:vmware:aria_operations_for_networks)

VMware Aria Operations for Networks 9.1 (cpe:/a:vmware:aria_operations_for_networks)

VMware Aria Operations for Networks 8.8 (cpe:/a:vmware:aria_operations_for_networks)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

VMware Security Advisory vom 2023-06-07 (09.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.vmware.com/security/advisories/VMSA-2023-0012.html

Version history of this security alert

This is version 2 of this IT Security Advisory for VMware Aria Operations for Networks. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/09/2023 – Initial version

08.06.2023 – QS

