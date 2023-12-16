Before dying he identified his brother-in-law as his murderer

A 36-year-old man was murdered this Saturday morning in the El Trensito neighborhood of the city of Córdoba, and before dying he managed to identify the person who would have stabbed him, his brother-in-law (27), who was finally arrested, police sources indicated. .

In the midst of the wave of insecurity and severe violence in Córdoba, a new homicide shocks the residents of the capital.

A crime and the suspicion of the brother-in-law

The first official information states that around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, SDM approached his brother-in-law, Pablo Luque, who was accompanied by a neighbor, and hit him four times, two in the chest, one in the stomach and another in the back. one of the armpits.

Luque collapsed on the street, in Block 1, Lot 39. At the scene of the attack, a knife-type weapon was seized.

But before dying, Luque managed to identify SDM as the author of the attack. Later he was transferred to the Florencio Díaz Hospital, where around 2 o’clock he died.

Shortly after, the mother (59) of the alleged attacker – that is, the mother-in-law of the murdered man – reported at the Polo Integral de la Mujer that, hours before the violent event, Luque had gone to her house and had threatened her with a weapon. fire.

Then she decided to protect herself in the house of her son SDM, who, apparently in retaliation, murdered Luque. Finally the suspect was arrested.

