Behind-the-Scenes Stories and Success of ‘Stealth’ Movie Shared at Hangzhou Road Show with Andy Lau and Main Creators

The highly-anticipated movie “Stealth” hit the silver screens on December 29th and has already rocked the box office, raking in over 60 million within just two days of its release. To celebrate this success, the main creative team of the film, including producer and lead actor Andy Lau, as well as other stars such as Lin Jiadong, Peng Yuyan, Liu Yase, and Zhu Jianran, graced the Hangzhou Road Show with their presence for a post-screening event.

The road show was a lively affair, with the actors interacting with fans and sharing behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the film. The atmosphere was warm and animated, and the film has been receiving glowing reviews.

“Stealth” tells the gripping tale of Andy Lau and Lin Jiadong, who portray the characters of “true enemies on screen and true brothers off screen.” The film explores their on-screen journey through the roles of undercover Xiu Hao and drug lord Lin Zhenan, respectively, as they navigate a world of intricate familial conflicts and moral complexity.

As both producer and leading actor, Lau revealed that he drew inspiration from real-life drug crime cases to create the film, aiming to raise awareness about the sophisticated and perilous nature of drug-related crimes. Additionally, Lau’s off-screen friendship with Lin Jiadong, spanning over 20 years, added a deeply personal touch to their on-screen chemistry.

Peng Yuyan, who played a crucial role in handling the action scenes in the film, expressed his eagerness to embrace diverse roles, including that of a villain. Jokingly hinting at a sequel, Peng Yuyan cheekily sang and danced to the delight of the audience during the road show, showcasing his comedic side.

The event was a resounding success, with the stellar cast receiving tremendous praise for their performances. As the film continues its triumphant run in theaters, it serves as a testament to the collaborative effort of the brilliant cast and crew behind it.

