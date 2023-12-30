Li Meng wins Asia’s Best Women’s Basketball Player of the Year fan award again

Chinese female basketball player, Li Meng, has once again been crowned Asia’s Best Women’s Basketball Player of the Year Fans Choice. The award, which is based on fan votes, saw Li Meng take the top spot for the second consecutive year, with fellow Chinese player Han Xu finishing in second place.

The final round of fan voting took place on the 28th, with both Li Meng and Han Xu making it to the semi-finals and eventually facing off in the finals. The popularity of these two Chinese players was evident as they garnered the most support from fans throughout the voting process.

While the award is not an official honor from FIBA or the Asian Basketball Federation, it is a testament to Li Meng’s growing popularity and the support she has from basketball fans. This comes on the back of the Chinese women’s team’s strong performances, including a runner-up finish in last year’s Women’s Basketball World Cup and a victory in this year’s Women’s Asian Cup, where they overcame the defending champion Japanese team in the final.

Li Meng’s consistent outstanding performances on the court have undoubtedly contributed to her rise in popularity among fans. Her achievements, along with the support she has received from fans, have solidified her status as one of the most beloved women’s basketball players in Asia.

As the year comes to a close, Li Meng’s retention of the Asia’s Best Women’s Basketball Player of the Year Fans Choice title serves as a fitting tribute to her skill and impact in the world of basketball.