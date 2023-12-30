Home » The National Development and Reform Commission launches the application process for national key private investment projects
The National Development and Reform Commission Launches Application Process for National Key Private Investment Projects

In an effort to boost private investment and stimulate economic growth, the National Development and Reform Commission has announced the launch of the application process for national key private investment projects. According to Securities Times, the Commission will conduct project screening and review based on applications from various regions, and qualified projects will be included in the national key private investment project database.

The Commission also plans to collaborate with relevant parties to ensure land element guarantees for key private investment projects across the country, address the issue of project land element acquisition, and provide financial support through the investment and loan linkage mechanism. Additionally, efforts will be made to expedite pre-project procedures in order to promote early implementation and construction of projects.

Data shows that the growth rate of private investment, excluding real estate development investment, was 9.1% from January to November this year. The focus of private investment has shifted to the real economy, and policies and measures to promote private investment have started to yield results.

