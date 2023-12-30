Xi Jinping met with representatives of the 60th Anniversary and Commendation Conference of China’s Foreign Aid Medical Team Dispatch – Ministry of Civil Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

60th Anniversary and Commendation Conference of China’s Foreign Aid Medical Team Dispatch Held in Beijing

Beijing, December 29th — The 60th anniversary and commendation ceremony of China’s foreign aid medical team was held in Beijing on the 29th. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the People’s Republic of China, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission cordially met with the conference delegates, expressing warm congratulations and extending sincere condolences to the comrades who are and have performed foreign aid medical missions.

Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, also attended the meeting.

During the event, Xi Jinping arrived at the East Hall of the Great Hall of the People around 11:30 in the morning to a warm applause. He interacted cordially with the representatives and took photos with them, demonstrating his support and appreciation for their hard work.

Liu Guozhong, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, delivered a speech at the conference. He emphasized the Party Central Committee’s great importance to foreign aid medical work, and how General Secretary Xi Jinping fully affirmed the achievements of the team’s efforts over the past 60 years. The foreign aid medical team members have benefited local people with their benevolence and skills, winning high praise from the governments and people of the recipient countries. In the new era and the new journey, there is a call to continue carrying forward the spirit of the Chinese medical team, striving to create a new situation in foreign aid medical work, and promote the construction of a human health community.

The conference also commended 30 national advanced collectives and 60 advanced individuals in foreign aid medical work, with the commended representatives making speeches.

Wang Yi was also in attendance at the meeting, highlighting the high level of recognition and importance of the event. The meeting served as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate the dedication and contributions of China’s foreign aid medical team over the past 60 years and to strategize for future success in global health efforts.

Share this: Facebook

X

