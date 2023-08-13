EQS-Adhoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL adjusts forecast for the 2023 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): Change in forecast

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: TTL adjusts forecast for the 2023 financial year

11.08.2023 / 19:16 CET/EST

Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

München, 11.08.2023

TTL adjusts forecast for the 2023 financial year

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (“TTL”, “TTL AG”) (ISIN DE0007501009) today adjusted its forecast for the 2023 financial year.

As part of the preparation of the 2023 half-year financial statements, it emerged that TTL’s annual forecast for 2023 had to be adjusted at Group and AG level. The main reason for this is the continued decline in transactions in the real estate investment market in the first half of 2023, which had a greater impact on the business of TTL investments than expected.

In particular, the half-year result of TTL Real Estate GmbH is below that of the previous year, in line with the negative market development. The result of Montano Real Estate GmbH, in which TTL holds a 50 percent stake, is also lower than planned at the beginning of the year in the first six months of the current financial year, despite the successful conclusion of transactions.

Due to the resulting lower income from investments, TTL achieved a half-year result for 2023 before taxes of EUR -2.5 million (previous year: around EUR 0.3 million) at group level.

TTL does not expect any significant improvement in the real estate investment market in the second half of 2023. For the year as a whole, TTL now expects earnings before taxes of EUR -3.3 to -3.9 million, depending on the further development of the transaction volume, at group level – possibly after eliminating one-off effects, based on an investment – and interest result of EUR -2.6 to -3.1 million.

notifying person

Theo Reichert

CEO

Tel: +49 89 381611-0

E-Mail: presse@ttl-ag.de

Contact for investors and the press

Annette Kohler-Kruse

Instinctive Partners

Tel. +49 89 3090 5189-23

ir@ttl-ag.de

presse@ttl-ag.de

Ende der Insider information

Language: German Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG Maximilianstraße 35C 80539 Munich Germany Telephone: +49 (0)89 381611-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 3915-92 E-mail: sekretariat@ttl-ag.de Internet: www.ttl-ag.de ISIN: DE0007501009 WKN: 750100 Stock exchanges: Regulated market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Open market in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1702331

