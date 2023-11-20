Belanova’s Denisse Guerrero Returns to the Stage and Denies Rumors of Being India María’s Daughter

Belanova Vocalist Denisse Guerrero Shocks Fans with Return to Stage

Denisse Guerrero, vocalist of Belanova, has made a triumphant return to the stage after being away for a while due to mental health problems and a tumor diagnosis. However, her return has also reignited rumors that she is the unrecognized daughter of María Elena Velasco, better known as “Indian María” and Raúl Velasco.

Internet users have pointed out the physical resemblance between the Belanova vocalist and María Elena when she was young, leading to speculation about her parentage. However, Denisse has taken to Instagram to deny the rumors, sharing an unpublished photograph of her mother when she was young, in which she bears a striking resemblance to her.

The singer has made it clear that there is no truth to the speculations and has addressed the situation by sharing the photo and commenting, “My mother when she was young. We do look alike, don’t you think?”

With this post, Denisse Guerrero has put to rest the circulating rumors about her parentage and has made it clear that she has no relationship with the Mexican actress. This announcement comes as a relief for her fans, who can now look forward to her return to the stage without any distractions.

Denisse’s return to the stage has been eagerly awaited by her fans, and her denial of the rumored parentage and her focus on her music are sure to boost her popularity even further.

Share this: Facebook

X

