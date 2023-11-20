Home » Maintaining Ethical and Human Connection in Healthcare: Vatican Promotes Global Campaign in Support of Family Doctors
The use of artificial intelligence in healthcare has promised improvements in diagnostic accuracy and personalized treatment, but concerns about its exclusive reliance on algorithms, privacy of medical data, ethics in decision-making, empathetic communication, and inequalities in access have arisen. A recent survey in Italy found that 83% of patients prefer contact with a doctor rather than presenting their problems to a computer.

A presentation press conference, which took place at the Vatican, marked the launch of the first global campaign in favor of the role of the family doctor. The campaign, titled “Thank you, doctor,” seeks to value the primary care physician and emphasizes the importance of the doctor-patient relationship.

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, President of the Pontifical Academy for Life, discussed the importance of the doctor-patient relationship and the humanitarian work of family doctors, emphasizing the need for human and ethical connections in healthcare. He highlighted the significance of love and care in the healing process and referenced the testimony of Mother Teresa. He also addressed the ethical guidance provided by the Pontifical Academy for Life in the context of new technologies, ensuring that they do not harm humanity.

The global campaign in favor of the family doctor is an initiative of the medical association SOMOS Community Care and has the support of the Pontifical Academy for Life, as well as various medical, nursing, civic, and academic organizations. The initiative aims to respond to the crisis of the health system in many countries and highlight the indispensable role of family doctors in providing comprehensive, continuous care and promoting prevention and health education.

The President of SOMOS Community Care, Dr. Ramón Tallaj, emphasized the essential role of primary care physicians in defending human dignity and coordinating patient care. Dr. Mario Paredes, General Director of SOMOS Community Care, highlighted the key reasons that underscore the essential role of family doctors, including the first point of access to the health system, comprehensive and continuous care, promotion of prevention and health education, and reducing costs and increasing efficiency in medical care.

Dr. Filippo Anelli, President of the National Federation of Doctors of Italy, also emphasized the importance of the patient’s free access to the doctor and the resolution of health problems. He concluded by highlighting that an investment in health not only improves the quality of life but also positively impacts the economy, employment, scientific progress, and social cohesion, making it a profitable investment for society.

