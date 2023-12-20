Beloved Participant from Enamorandonos Mourned After Passing Away

The production of the television program Enamorandonos is in mourning after the death of one of its participants.

Through a message on social networks, the team expressed their regret over the departure of Argentine Norberto Cuzzilla, who was beloved among the participants and the public.

“We say goodbye to Norberto, one of the most beloved lovers of #EnamorandonosUSA and we send our condolences and a big hug to his family and friends,” the production said.

Ana Patricia Gámez, host of the program along with Rafael Araneda, also mourned Noberto’s death. “Rest in peace dear Noberto,” she said.

Mexican Miguel Silvas, with whom Noberto once shared a door, also expressed his condolences. “My good @norbertocuzzilla is always in a good mood, with a smile to give, even when we had to wait hours before going out to the show. Thanks for the good talks and advice. God bless him in his holy glory, a hug to heaven,” he said.

Noberto was 64 years old and the cause of his death has not been revealed so far.

In other news related to the program, Jesús Delgado affirms that he has returned to live in “Falling in love”, Ana Patricia Gámez trusts that there are no barriers to finding love in “Falling in love”, and Rafael Araneda stated that “Falling in love” is a “celebration of commitment”.

