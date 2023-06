On the Solemnity of the Ascension of the Lord, during a solemn concelebrated Mass, parish priest of Saint Lawrence in Glinianka, a great friend and benefactor of our monastery, made his oblation as oblate of St. Benedict. We wish the new member of our spiritual family God’s blessings on the path following the Rule of St. Benedict!

