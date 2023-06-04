Flash 200, Iliad’s offer on the occasion of its fifth co …

Iliad launches today FLASH 200, iliad’s most generous mobile offer ever. An extraordinary occasion for new users and an extra occasion to celebrate the birthday of the operator, who blows out 5 candles on May 29th.

Flash 200, Iliad’s offer: what it is about

Until June 15, users will be able to subscribe to the new offer with 200 GB in 4G/4G+ e 5G to navigate without worries and unlimited calls to all national numbers and unlimited SMS a €9.99 per month, with the rate that will be forever.

The FLASH 200 offer is an excellent opportunity for those who wish to become new users and an unmissable opportunity for those who are already part of the nearly 10 million active mobile users who want even more gigabytes.

Already active iliad users will be able to upgrade to the new FLASH 200 and increase their gigabyte allowance. For everyone, the FLASH 200 offer can be activated online and in over 4,000 points of sale throughout the country.

Iliad

Iliad, the most transparent and reliable brand for consumers

According to Toluna, Iliad has the highest Hi Brands score. From the point of view of sustainability, now very dear to consumers of all types and ages, the French brand seems to have an excellent performance. Unlike TIM, Vodafone and Wind-3, which are not perceived as attentive to issues dear to users. And that’s not all. In measuring the performance of Hi Brands, Iliad earns first place in the categories Future Relevance e Brand Equityand the second in the category Community.

Of course, compared to traditional operators, the French brand is certainly less well-known, but it proves to be more skilled in the engage your users It is in the take care of their expectations. Two characteristics that Tim, Vodafone and Wind-3 seem to lack – completely, or almost. These companies, however, continue to hold the primacy of the sector for the excellent coveragethe signal strength and the variety of plans tariffs offered. From this point of view, in fact, Iliad is very lacking compared to its competitors, as it does not excel in coverage and offers a more limited offer.