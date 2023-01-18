Home Entertainment Best Actor Jiang Wanan_Family_Taipei_Politics
Entertainment

Best Actor Jiang Wanan_Family_Taipei_Politics

by admin
Best Actor Jiang Wanan_Family_Taipei_Politics

Original Title: Best Actor Jiang Wanan

Synopsis

The film tells the story of a young man in the Chiang family who was once underappreciated, who became a political star in Taiwan.

When the children of the same age in the family were shining in the world, he quietly finished his Ph.D. in the United States. Originally, he wanted to stay in a foreign land to be a lawyer in peace and stability, but as the family’s “political incense” gradually disappeared, he had to shoulder the family’s mission and become the only remaining “only seedling” of the fourth generation of the Jiang family in the political arena.

After entering politics, he was handsome in appearance and showed others with a gentle image, but he was very sharp when he was in politics. He once spoke continuously for 2 hours and was named “Standing God”. After several years of experience, he was finally elected mayor of Taipei.

↓Classic lines

“We must bring Taipei back to glory.” ——Jiang Wanan

movie review

Although the film is a realistic film, the plot is full of drama, which makes the audience’s emotions fluctuate with the ups and downs of the protagonist’s fate.

Wonderful index: ★★★★★ Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Transitions made with Korg NTS-1 Kontakt Instrument Transition

You may also like

Qishu Youyu’s two suspenseful dramas in 2023 will...

The well-known film director Qi Xingjia passed away...

“Dawn of the East” plot to the final...

Red on red!Han Hong at the premiere of...

Rimula landed on the official schedule of Milan...

Bonus: Fanan Team Sends Quentin Free Polyphonic Groove...

Chinese Films in 2022: Acura Era Inspirational –...

Liu Cixin’s adaptation of the sci-fi IP drama...

Famous singer Xie Lisi died at the age...

CANALI 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection Elegant and Multiple Expressions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy