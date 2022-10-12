On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the second day of the attack, Ukraine followed up with an announcement of the heavy hit by Russian missiles targeting its infrastructure. Moscow, meanwhile, spoke of Ukraine’s bombing of a power station in a border town.

On the 11th, Russian troops launched what appeared to be a less intensive attack on Ukrainian targets with missiles and drones. The day before, swathes of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, were hit by an unprecedented missile attack in response to the bombing of the Kerch Bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia.

On the same day, the targets of Russian bombing were Lviv (west), suburbs of Kyiv (north), Zaporozhye (southeast) and Dnipro (center). And as sirens sounded in the capital and elsewhere, Ukrainian media reported that 20 Russian missiles had landed.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on the same day that its troops will continue to use high-precision missiles to target Ukraine’s military infrastructure and power systems for two consecutive days.

Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the attack by the armed forces reached all targets and destroyed all specific locations.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian military said that Russia continued to launch high-precision strategic missiles from the Caspian Sea, and that its defenses had shot down 14 of them. Ukrainian media reported that an Iranian-made drone flying over the capital Kyiv had been hit.

Authorities in Zaporozhye said Russian missiles and drones attacked residential areas, killing seven people and injuring dozens more.

In Dnipro, its governor said that Russian troops had targeted towns in the southern region with various types of weapons.

In contrast to the continuous Russian bombing, a Russian official announced in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, that the October 11 attack in Ukraine left about 2,000 people in a blackout.

At the same time, authorities in the Donetsk region of the Donbas region (eastern Ukraine) also announced that the transformers of the substation were damaged by the Ukrainian bombing, causing power outages to about 8,000 local residents.

huge damage

Within two days, the Russian bombing killed 26 people and wounded more than 100, according to Ukrainian authorities. There have also been some deaths in Kyiv, the first time the city has been targeted again in months.

On October 11, the spokesman of the Ukrainian General Staff, Alexander Steubun, said that due to the bombing of several cities on the 10th, the infrastructure of more than 300 cities was damaged.

The governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region (central Ukraine), Valentin Reznichenko, confirmed that the Russian bombing of the region had caused extensive damage. He also noted that energy facilities were also damaged.

On the 10th, Russian missiles hit 15 Ukrainian provincial capitals, disrupting power and water supplies, and damaging train stations and roads.

With power stations targeted, Ukrainian authorities are calling on citizens to use electricity wisely.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces bombed military bases in more than 150 regions on October 10. Not only destroyed two fuel storage bases of the Ukrainian army, but also destroyed a “Haimas” missile warehouse in Donetsk province.

On the 10th, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the bombing was a response to the bombing of the Kerch Bridge on Saturday, October 8. He also threatened to take a tougher strike if Ukraine carried out further attacks that jeopardized Russia’s security.

Tensions with Belarus

During this period, Ukrainian intelligence said on the 11th that Russian troops had transferred Iranian-made drones to Belarusian territory.

At this time, the commander of the Ukrainian army’s northern region, General Sershi Nayev, claimed that the armed forces would strengthen reconnaissance operations and border control due to fears that Belarus might launch an attack.

According to reports, the Ukrainian intelligence service said that Belarus provided the Russian army with material and technical means and ammunition from its warehouses.

prisoner of war exchange

On the other hand, the Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian President announced that Ukraine had conducted a prisoner of war exchange. Through this, it released 32 soldiers and returned the body of an Israeli who fought alongside the armed forces.

In another battlefield development, Kyiv announced on the 11th that it had found the bodies of dozens of civilians in Liman and Svatohorisk. Its forces have only recently recaptured these cities from Russian forces in the Donetsk region.

Recently, Ukraine announced that it had found around 500 bodies after retaking the city of Izyum in Kharkiv (northeast) from Russian troops.