2022-10-12 06:40

Shaanxi Daily

On October 11, the 2022 World Food Day and National Food Security Publicity Week Shaanxi main venue activities were held in Xi’an.

The theme of this year’s National Food Security Awareness Week is “Ensuring food supply and securing China’s rice bowl”. The event was hosted by the Provincial Bureau of Grain and Material Reserves, the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Provincial Department of Education, the Provincial Department of Science and Technology, and the Provincial Women’s Federation. The propaganda video of “World Grain Day – Shaanxi Power” was played at the event site, and an initiative to love grain and save grain against waste was issued, and flags were presented to representatives of the campus tour of love grain and grain saving. Model and other representatives.

In recent years, the provincial party committee and the provincial government have attached great importance to food security. The scale of grain reserves has reached a record high, the macro-control capacity of grain has been comprehensively improved, and solid steps have been taken in the high-quality development of the grain industry. The national ranking of the safety responsibility system assessment has been greatly improved, and regional food security has been effectively guaranteed, which has contributed to writing a new chapter in Shaanxi’s high-quality development.

In the next step, the Provincial Grain and Material Reserve Bureau will deeply implement the high-quality grain project, comprehensively improve the ability to ensure food security, firmly hold the bottom line of food security, effectively manage the “Sanqin Granary”, and welcome the victory of the 20th Party Congress with excellent results. .

It is reported that during the National Food Safety Publicity Week, relevant units at all levels in our province will adopt a combination of online and offline methods to carry out various forms of publicity activities such as food safety publicity, women’s prosperity and grain saving, and typical case promotion, so as to improve the food security of the whole people. And the awareness of loving food and saving food.(Reporter: Ai Yonghua)

