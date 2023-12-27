Bethenny Frankel Mocks Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Decorations: A Light-Hearted Joke or a Malicious Attack?

Celebrity Bethenny Frankel made headlines with her recent trip to Aspen, Colorado, where she took advantage of the snowy landscape to poke fun at Kim Kardashian’s extravagant Christmas decorations. In a video posted on Instagram, Frankel joked about being present in Kardashian’s living room, mimicking the reality star’s over-the-top festive decor.

The video was met with mixed reactions from fans, with some criticizing Frankel for what they perceived as an attack on Kardashian. However, Frankel clarified that it was all in good humor and not meant to be taken as malicious criticism.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s Christmas party was a resounding success, featuring a winter wonderland theme complete with artificial snow, a life-size gingerbread house, and a private performance by Babyface, Tank, and Wanyá Morris. The annual party, a tradition dating back to the 1970s, has been a staple in the Kardashian-Jenner family, with matriarch Kris Jenner previously overseeing the event. However, Jenner expressed that it’s time for her daughters to take charge of this tradition, signaling a changing of the guard.

In an emotional episode of The Kardashians, Jenner shared her hopes that her daughters would continue the tradition for years to come. Kim also expressed that the party wasn’t always fun when it solely revolved around her mother, but once she took charge, it became a much larger event where both family and friends could enjoy the festivities.

Amid the holiday celebrations and light-hearted banter, it’s clear that both Frankel and Kardashian are embracing the spirit of the season in their own unique ways.