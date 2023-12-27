Home » Ana Lucía Martínez, already has a team and will play in the highest category of Mexico
Sports

Ana Lucía Martínez, already has a team and will play in the highest category of Mexico

by admin
Ana Lucía Martínez, already has a team and will play in the highest category of Mexico

Guatemalan forward Ana Lucía Martínez makes a surprising announcement on social media, declaring her departure from Serie A team Pomigliano and Italian football. After three successful years in Italy, Martínez has decided to change course in her career, leaving behind a memorable experience in Italian football. Her journey in European football began in 2014 after playing for several Spanish teams, and now she is ready to return to North America to join the top-tier Mexican soccer team Monterrey.

Monterrey, which has a successful track record with two league titles and a runner-up position, will be the new home for Martínez as she seeks to make her mark in Mexican football. This move also increases the number of Guatemalan players in the Mexican league to four, with Aisha Solórzano and Saviana Gómez in Puebla and Jemery Myvett with Necaxa. The announcement was made by Monterrey’s sports director Eva Espejo, confirming Martínez’s addition to the team’s roster and hinting at future changes.

Martínez’s return to North America marks an exciting new chapter in her career, and fans are eager to see her contribute to Monterrey’s continued success on the field.

See also  Mizzau after the bronze: "I wanted that medal at all costs, I'll be at Federica Pellegrini's wedding on the 27th"

You may also like

LA Lakers lose with clear numbers against Boston,...

Football: from 0-2 to 3-2, Manchester United overtakes...

The first primary and secondary school golf campus...

Poor result and transmission. Zaruba: The technicians are...

double against Benzema’s team in the beating of...

War in Ukraine: tennis player Alexandr Dolgopolov on...

Changes in U.S. stocks | Manchester United rose...

Football: Liverpool take top spot on Boxing Day

Los Angeles Dodgers REINFORCED infield with former New...

A late Christmas meal: impressive KRC Genk devours...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy