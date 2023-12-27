Ana Lucía Martínez, already has a team and will play in the highest category of Mexico

Guatemalan forward Ana Lucía Martínez makes a surprising announcement on social media, declaring her departure from Serie A team Pomigliano and Italian football. After three successful years in Italy, Martínez has decided to change course in her career, leaving behind a memorable experience in Italian football. Her journey in European football began in 2014 after playing for several Spanish teams, and now she is ready to return to North America to join the top-tier Mexican soccer team Monterrey.

Monterrey, which has a successful track record with two league titles and a runner-up position, will be the new home for Martínez as she seeks to make her mark in Mexican football. This move also increases the number of Guatemalan players in the Mexican league to four, with Aisha Solórzano and Saviana Gómez in Puebla and Jemery Myvett with Necaxa. The announcement was made by Monterrey’s sports director Eva Espejo, confirming Martínez’s addition to the team’s roster and hinting at future changes.

Martínez’s return to North America marks an exciting new chapter in her career, and fans are eager to see her contribute to Monterrey’s continued success on the field.

Share this: Facebook

X

