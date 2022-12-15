Home Entertainment “Better than tradition without losing tradition” Needless x Grocery Releases Autumn/Winter Joint Collection | Hypebeast
Hong Kong brands Needless and Grocery ushered in their second joint collaboration this year, aiming to combine street fashion and traditional culture to create autumn and winter items with the most local images.

The design concept revolves around the “Needless Lion King useless” brand “without losing tradition, surpassing tradition”. It was made by master Lin Mingguo (known as Laofuzi Lo Fo Chi), the principal of “Malaysian Old Master Lion Head Production” Its signature Foshan lion head – the so-called “tie” is the first process of each lion head, and it is also the most delicate part. Because each bamboo strip will affect the appearance and mood of the entire lion head, and the traditional craftsman has never designed a blueprint, only relying on word of mouth and using his imagination, experience and work to make the lion head Handcrafted so that each lion head is unique.

Another single product, Hoodie, adopts snowflake washing process and washing water blue color matching. The overall appearance is slightly distressed, and OVERSIZED is used as the basis of tailoring. In terms of details, the heart is embroidered with the useless three-dimensional Mao Mao character of the Lion King, and the side of the hat is Grocery’s iconic dyed Invoice. In addition, the track suit with retro sports style is also launched simultaneously, focusing on the detailed 3M reflective material, and the loose version design is also suitable for wearing at any time.

