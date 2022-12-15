Home News He pretends to be a nurse and robs an elderly person in Treviso: identified and reported
News

He pretends to be a nurse and robs an elderly person in Treviso: identified and reported

by admin
He pretends to be a nurse and robs an elderly person in Treviso: identified and reported

The police identified the thief who, on the morning of last December 7, was responsible for a theft using the technique of embracing an elderly man who was approached by a self-styled nurse who, after gaining his trust, under the pretext of measuring his heartbeat, felt his wrist and neck, slipping off a gold bracelet and necklace.

The identification of the person responsible was also achieved thanks to the activity of an agent of the flying squad off duty who, seeing from a distance a man who was rushing into a car arriving near the place where the theft took place, noted the license plate.

The investigations carried out immediately revealed that that vehicle was in use by a man who had already been arrested a few months earlier because, posing as a physiotherapist, he had approached a ninety-year-old near a cemetery and had attempted to snatch his gold necklace from him.

The thief, recognized by the police operator who had seen him immediately after the theft, was also recognized by the victim during the photographic identification.

It is a 54-year-old Italian, residing in the Verona area, with various police prejudices for crimes against property, who has been reported for multi-aggravated theft.

See also  He loses control of his off-road vehicle and ends up in an escarpment: driver freed by the firefighters

You may also like

Every Monday morning we travel on crowded and...

The portal website of Jinan Municipal Government focuses...

Berlusconi to the Monza players: “I’ll bring you...

New variant of Omicron BQ.1 cases in 9...

Ensure that the medicines enter and leave the...

Genoa, a Morandi survivor in the classroom: “Alive...

Christmas tree lit up at the construction site...

Preparations for postgraduate entrance examinations are advancing in...

Ammanniti protagonist of the 2023 reading marathon in...

Beijing Educational Examination Institute: Candidates who have not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy