The police identified the thief who, on the morning of last December 7, was responsible for a theft using the technique of embracing an elderly man who was approached by a self-styled nurse who, after gaining his trust, under the pretext of measuring his heartbeat, felt his wrist and neck, slipping off a gold bracelet and necklace.

The identification of the person responsible was also achieved thanks to the activity of an agent of the flying squad off duty who, seeing from a distance a man who was rushing into a car arriving near the place where the theft took place, noted the license plate.

The investigations carried out immediately revealed that that vehicle was in use by a man who had already been arrested a few months earlier because, posing as a physiotherapist, he had approached a ninety-year-old near a cemetery and had attempted to snatch his gold necklace from him.

The thief, recognized by the police operator who had seen him immediately after the theft, was also recognized by the victim during the photographic identification.

It is a 54-year-old Italian, residing in the Verona area, with various police prejudices for crimes against property, who has been reported for multi-aggravated theft.