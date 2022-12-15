Rain of criticism from politicians for the unfortunate phrase of the patròn (“If you beat a big I’ll get you a bus of tr …”). Boldrini: “Unworthy words”. The defense of the former AC Milan president

On the day in which Pablo Marì returns to training with the group and in which Stefano Sensi supports his crutches to go back to walking without it, it is the reaction of the political world to Silvio Berlusconi’s joke that is at the top of the attention.

Action and reaction — It all started on Tuesday evening, Monza’s Christmas dinner with the sponsor. Theater, U-Power Stadium. Halfway through dinner, Berlusconi arrives and during his long speech in which he talks about many topics (including the project to bring the plant to 25,000 spectators completely covered), lets himself go with a joke. “Now Juventus, Milan, etc. are waiting for you… If you beat one of these great teams, I’ll let you get a bus of tr… to the locker room”. A cell phone from one of those present at the dinner was enough to disclose the passage and the political class reacted. “Unworthy and ignoble words”, thundered Laura Boldrini of the Democratic Party. “Miserable, but above all dangerous concepts”, commented Chiara Appendino of the M5S. “How disgusting!” ruled by Teresa Bellanova of Italia Viva. Many joined yesterday on this line through social media and traditional media, such as Carlo Calenda of Azione (“How disgusting, how sad”), Stefano Bonaccini of the Pd (“Women are not a prize for men”) and Alessia Morani of the Democratic Party (“What a pity!”). Berlusconi himself replied to these positions yesterday on Instagram. “Frankly, I didn’t think, and no one could have imagined, that a simple playful and clearly paradoxical ‘locker room’ joke, which I addressed to my Monza players, could arouse comments as malicious as they were trivial and unrealistic. I pity these critics. Maybe it’s just theirs absolute lack of humor to make them so sad and also so gratuitously bad at attacking those they consider enemies. But we are at Christmas. So happy birthday to them too”. See also The Pont on stage in Asti Seeks attack solutions

FROM THE FIELD — And so the good news that came from the field for coach Raffaele Palladino faded into the background. The first: Pablo Marì has rediscovered teamwork. A strong smile after the attack suffered at the end of October. The Spaniard is applying at this point to find a place in the team as early as mid-January, if not even before given the response from his physique. However, the defender has worked in recent weeks and yesterday he found himself in a practice match with his teammates. And the second: Stefano Sensi left his crutches at home, starting the process of walking without support. One step at a time for the midfielder who had surgery on 9 November. His return to the field is scheduled for the end of January. Meanwhile, however, without crutches, the second phase of rehabilitation and the path that will bring him back to the field can begin. Good news for Palladino and positive news also in view of the transfer market where he will now look at possible reinforcements in a different light.

December 15, 2022 (change December 15, 2022 | 01:06)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

