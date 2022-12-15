Wi-Fi 7 is the general trend, and all manufacturers are making every effort to promote it. As the leader of mobile platforms, Qualcomm has also been at the forefront.

Since 2015, Qualcomm has shipped more than 6.5 billion Wi-Fi products, ranking first in the world.

Now, Qualcomm has launched the latest high-performance home networking solutions “Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 Immersive Home Networking Platform ”, specifically for home applications,The maximum transmission rate of the PHY physical layer is as high as 20Gbps, which is 20 Gigabits, and it also supports near-instant real-time response.

The new solution is very suitable for whole-house networking using a mesh network, which can meet the needs of more users/devices, higher-speed connections, and wider coverage.

Wi-Fi 7 supports 320/240MHz channels, plus 4K QAM modulation mechanism, which can bring faster connections, and also has innovative breakthroughs in multi-connection and adaptive connection.

in short,Wi-Fi 7 is not only faster, but also allows more users and devices to be more stable.

In March 2022, Qualcomm released the world‘s most advanced Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless solution “FastConnect 7800”, which is also the world‘s first Wi-Fi 7 commercial solution. Up to 5.8Gbps, 60% higher than the previous generation.

In May 2022, Qualcomm released the world‘s most scalable commercial Wi-Fi 7 professional network solution “Networking Pro x20”, which is also the third-generation product of the Qualcomm Networking Pro series professional networking platform, with a peak physical layer rate of up to 33Gbps. The single channel rate is 11.5Gbps, and the user capacity exceeds 500.

In June 2022, Qualcomm released a new RF front-end module that supports Wi-Fi 7, supporting the coexistence of 5G and Wi-Fi.

The Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 home platform includes two chips, both of which support tri-band connections. The 6GHz frequency band is available in 2.4GHz 40MHz, 5GHz 240MHz, and 6GHz 320MHz, and the unavailable area isCombination of 2.4GHz 40MHz, 5GHz low frequency band and 5GHz high frequency bandsuch as domestic.

The high-end one is the 3210, which supports up to 10 data streams, can be configured as 2+4+4 (corresponding to 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz frequency bands respectively), and the peak rate of the physical layer is 20Gbps, which is the total bandwidth that can be provided for the entire family. wireless bandwidth.

If there is only a single networked terminal, the peak speed can be achieved5.8Gbps。

Another 326 can also support 6 data streams, which can be configured as 2+2+2, and the peak rate of the physical layer is 10Gbps.

According to the data given by Qualcomm, compared with the previous generation Wi-Fi 6/6E home platform, the new platform has increased the wireless capacity by about 1.7 times, and the throughput per watt, that is, the energy efficiency has increased by 22%.

The new platform also supportsQualcomm Multi-Link Meshwhich dynamically manages client wireless connections to and from mesh backhaul.

It can intelligently select, aggregate or alternate links in 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz license-free spectrum according to network conditions, terminal capabilities, and home network topology. The speed is increased by up to 2 times to achieve a full-house Gigabit experience.

With this technology, deterministic low latency can be achieved even in a crowded network environment,Up to 75% lower than previous generationWhether watching videos or playing games, it can be almost free of lag.

Even terminals such as Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6/6E can benefit a lot from the overall network performance.

In addition, the new platform is based on a modular and scalable design architecture, adopts advanced process technology, and fully integrated RF front-end modules for performance optimization.The overall solution is compact in size and lower in cost.

Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 Immersive Home Networking Platform shares a common architecture with the mass-produced Qualcomm Wi-Fi 7 Professional Networking Platform, and samples are currently being released. The corresponding products are expected toIt will be commercially available in the second half of 2023.