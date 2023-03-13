Home Business Dongfeng Weifu’s wheel-hub-drive passenger car world premiere increases acceleration by 42% per 100 kilometers
Dongfeng Weifu’s wheel-hub-drive passenger car world premiere increases acceleration by 42% per 100 kilometers

A few days ago, the world premiere ceremony of Dongfeng Weifu Wheel Drive Passenger Vehicle Demonstration Operation Project was held in Wuxi, Jiangsu.

Dongfeng Motor said,Dongfeng Weifu wheel drive technology has created “five firsts”:

Announcement of the world‘s first in-wheel motor passenger car

The world‘s first in-wheel motor passenger car demonstration operation project

China‘s first distributed drive technology brand trademark registration (Any-Drive)

The industry’s first “front centralized + rear hub” three-motor four-wheel drive configuration

Recommended model for popularization and application of the first new energy vehicle equipped with in-wheel motors in China

It is reported that the hub drive is a kind of distributed drive technology, which has the advantages of high efficiency and energy saving of the transmission system, independent controllable driving and braking torque, and free space design of the chassis. It is one of the power solutions for new energy and intelligent networked vehicles.

Dongfeng Weifu wheel drive will first pass the demonstration operation in Wuxi, and it will be installed in Dongfeng Lantu’s first sedan product “Following Light” and Dongfeng Fengshen’s pure electric model “E70”.

According to Dongfeng Motor, Dongfeng Weifu wheel-drive passenger car adopts pure electric four-wheel drive, high-integration technology of wheel motor and controller. Compared with the traditional drive configuration,The acceleration of the whole vehicle per 100 kilometers is increased by 42%, and the cornering speed of the extreme working condition is increased by 18%.

In addition, Dongfeng Weifu hub drive passenger car is equipped with Dongfeng’s own central motor on the front axle, and hub motors on the rear wheels, realizing the industry’s first “front centralized + rear hub” three-motor four-wheel drive configuration.

See also  d'Amico: exercises the purchase option relating to the MT High Freedom

Relying on millisecond-level wheel-end torque response advantages and Dongfeng Any-Drive distributed drive control technology, it realizes intelligent switching of front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, and four-wheel drive modes to meet various environmental conditions; accurately controls the inner and outer wheels according to the driver’s intention Torque difference brings sensitive response.

