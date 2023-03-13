In the repeated state elections in 2023 in Berlin, the CDU was inexplicably awarded 52 mandates, although it only won 48 constituencies with the first vote and with the second vote it is still entitled to fewer than 48 mandates. As a result, the Berlin House of Representatives, with 159 seats, is around 22 percent larger than the planned number

The contribution Germany’s oversized three-class parliaments

appeared first Tichy’s insight.

A contribution by guest author.