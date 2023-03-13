Ten days ago, Hakimi from PSG was charged with rape by the French prosecutor’s office. The 24-year-old woman claims it took place at his home, Hakimi’s lawyer said he was facing an attempted blackmail. The footballer, who is the same age, is under judicial supervision, but can travel from France. The Moroccans will play a home warm-up against Brazil at the end of March and will face Peru in Madrid.
“We and all Moroccans stand behind Ashraf,” said the national team coach at a press conference. “We respect the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. I talk to him often, as do a lot of other players. He’s calm, that’s the most important thing,” he added.
Last week, Hakimi played for PSG in the round of 16 match of the Champions League in Munich against Bayern.