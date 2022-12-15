[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, December 13, 2022]Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia issued a joint statement, which contradicted Iran’s position when referring to territorial disputes involving Iran. The CCP ally expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with Beijing. Some Iranian media published “Taiwan independence” on the front page to criticize the CCP.

Xi Jinping recently visited Saudi Arabia and signed 34 investment agreements with it. Later, he met with members of the Cooperation and Development Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and issued a joint statement. The statement mentioned that it supports the United Arab Emirates’ claim that the sovereignty disputes over the three islands of Greater and Lesser Tunbs and Abu Musa should be peacefully resolved through negotiations, and the issue should be resolved in accordance with the rules of international law.

Iran was not directly named in the statement. But the three islands are disputed territory between the UAE and Iran, all currently under Iranian control, and Iran has historically refused to negotiate the matter with the UAE. This time, China echoed the Arab countries, and its proposition is obviously not good for Iran.

The CCP’s move angered Iranian public opinion, and was regarded by the people of the country as “betraying Iran” and “helping other countries snatch Iranian territory.” Local netizens rushed to Twitter one after another, setting off discussions on the “Taiwan Strait issue” in order to retaliate against Beijing. Some Iranian netizens said: “If China (the CCP) has doubts about the sovereignty of the three Iranian islands, we also have doubts about your idea of ​​owning Taiwan and unifying China.”

The Iranian paper media “Arman daily” even published a headline and article “Taiwan independence, legal rights” on the front page, criticizing the CCP. Screenshots of relevant newspapers and periodicals were circulated on Twitter.

Taiwan’s “Financial Network Beauty” Hu Caiping also shared this matter on the Facebook fan page “Emmy Chasing Drama Time”, ridiculing the CCP for “playing stupid in order to win over Saudi Arabia (Saudi Arabia) and pissing off Iran”, so that Taiwan “would like to lie down and fall in love”. gun”.

Taiwanese netizens also mocked the CCP with their posts: “Taiwan has become independent again for no reason”, “President Xi is worthy of being an accelerator”, “Taiwan independence has become more and more in the world“, “Everyone knows the pain points of China (the CCP) “, “Smile to see how many countries China (the CCP) wants to annoy”.

After the joint statement of the CCP and the GCC was issued, the spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had summoned the CCP’s ambassador to Iran, Chang Huahe, on December 10. The factor of stability is interference in Iran’s internal affairs and territory, which is strongly condemned.”

Beijing has also been forced to respond. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin emphasized at a regular press conference on the 12th that “the relationship between China and Iran is traditionally friendly” and that Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua will visit Iran on the same day. Have a positive effect” and so on.

