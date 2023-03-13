Home Entertainment “Big Brother”: Camila was left out and there were memes of celebration and indignation
"Big Brother": Camila was left out and there were memes of celebration and indignation

"Big Brother": Camila was left out and there were memes of celebration and indignation

This Sunday, Camila was eliminated from Big Brother days before the grand finale. After a one-on-one with Romina, the young woman had to leave the most famous house in the country by public decision. Once again, the followers of the reality They demonstrated on social networks and there were both celebrations and complaints.

For this elimination gala, all the players were nominated except Nacho who had acquired immunity after winning the leader of the week test.

The first saved was Marcos, who obtained the record of being the least voted participant in the history of the reality with 0.47% of votes. Then, they saved Julieta and the final heads up were Romina and Camila. Later, Santiago del Moro announced the final decision and showed that the young woman had obtained 60.26% of the votes.

On Twitter, some users celebrated the defeat of the now ex-participant, but others again targeted the production of GH and his alleged frauds to take care of the former deputy. Some even accompanied the sadness of the elimination with the defeat of Argentina, 1985 at the Oscars.

“Big Brother”: the best memes after the elimination of Camila

