This Sunday, Camila was eliminated from Big Brother days before the grand finale. After a one-on-one with Romina, the young woman had to leave the most famous house in the country by public decision. Once again, the followers of the reality They demonstrated on social networks and there were both celebrations and complaints.

For this elimination gala, all the players were nominated except Nacho who had acquired immunity after winning the leader of the week test.

The first saved was Marcos, who obtained the record of being the least voted participant in the history of the reality with 0.47% of votes. Then, they saved Julieta and the final heads up were Romina and Camila. Later, Santiago del Moro announced the final decision and showed that the young woman had obtained 60.26% of the votes.

Camila is the new eliminated from #GranHermano 👉 I followed #GH2022 free, 24 hours a day and live on https://t.co/f0OktsoMR2 pic.twitter.com/eQ4X77TiJZ — Big Brother (@GranHermanoAr) March 13, 2023

On Twitter, some users celebrated the defeat of the now ex-participant, but others again targeted the production of GH and his alleged frauds to take care of the former deputy. Some even accompanied the sadness of the elimination with the defeat of Argentina, 1985 at the Oscars.

“Big Brother”: the best memes after the elimination of Camila

Well, it was noticed that it was fixed, they made Camila feel super bad, leaving the tomato that the rostrum was yelling at #GranHermano2022 #GH2022 #GranAcomodo #GranHermano #GranHermanoArgentina2023 pic.twitter.com/QJo24tDo7N — Mika (@Mikaajimee) March 13, 2023

Romina and Caramelo are still in the house and get into the final. #granhermano pic.twitter.com/ePxWKcwHja — Guido Cattaneo (@GuidoCattaneo) March 13, 2023

They ruined Big Brother once again — Matthias Schrank (@MattiasSchrank) March 13, 2023

CAMILLA GONE. EVERYTHING SAID THAT ROMINA WAS LEAVING AND IT WAS LEAKED THAT DEL MORO WOULD ENTER WITH ROMINA’S DAUGHTERS ON TUESDAY. #GRANHERMANO pic.twitter.com/F8BKNBJDGB — Tomás Drohobycki (@tomasdrohobycki) March 13, 2023

lost Argentina 1985

lost mouth

Camila lost and Romina stays in big brother #GranAcomodo #grandhermano2022 pic.twitter.com/ePRHPUtJuH – Fiu93 (@Fiu931) March 13, 2023

argentina 1985 did not win the oscar, they took camila out of big brother and tomorrow they will continue doing 40 degrees pic.twitter.com/U5jv40Cyxb — vera (@veramaida_) March 13, 2023