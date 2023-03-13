This Sunday, Camila was eliminated from Big Brother days before the grand finale. After a one-on-one with Romina, the young woman had to leave the most famous house in the country by public decision. Once again, the followers of the reality They demonstrated on social networks and there were both celebrations and complaints.
For this elimination gala, all the players were nominated except Nacho who had acquired immunity after winning the leader of the week test.
The first saved was Marcos, who obtained the record of being the least voted participant in the history of the reality with 0.47% of votes. Then, they saved Julieta and the final heads up were Romina and Camila. Later, Santiago del Moro announced the final decision and showed that the young woman had obtained 60.26% of the votes.
Camila is the new eliminated from #GranHermano 👉 I followed #GH2022 free, 24 hours a day and live on https://t.co/f0OktsoMR2 pic.twitter.com/eQ4X77TiJZ
— Big Brother (@GranHermanoAr) March 13, 2023
On Twitter, some users celebrated the defeat of the now ex-participant, but others again targeted the production of GH and his alleged frauds to take care of the former deputy. Some even accompanied the sadness of the elimination with the defeat of Argentina, 1985 at the Oscars.
“Big Brother”: the best memes after the elimination of Camila
Well, it was noticed that it was fixed, they made Camila feel super bad, leaving the tomato that the rostrum was yelling at #GranHermano2022 #GH2022 #GranAcomodo #GranHermano #GranHermanoArgentina2023 pic.twitter.com/QJo24tDo7N
— Mika (@Mikaajimee) March 13, 2023
Romina and Caramelo are still in the house and get into the final. #granhermano pic.twitter.com/ePxWKcwHja
— Guido Cattaneo (@GuidoCattaneo) March 13, 2023
They ruined Big Brother once again
— Matthias Schrank (@MattiasSchrank) March 13, 2023
ARGENTINA 1985 LOST THE OSCAR AND ROMINA STAYS ON TODAY THE COUNTRY IS IN MOURNING #GranAcomodo #GranHermano #GH22 #GH2022 #GH23 pic.twitter.com/3mapCVeO20
— at (@nilxwlls91) March 13, 2023
Argentina lost 1985 and romina stayed in gh, what an ortho Sunday. #GranHermano #GH2022 #GH22 #GranHermano2022 #GranAcomodo pic.twitter.com/gxAnLkIpGB
– ☪ (@3militita) March 13, 2023
CAMILLA GONE. EVERYTHING SAID THAT ROMINA WAS LEAVING AND IT WAS LEAKED THAT DEL MORO WOULD ENTER WITH ROMINA’S DAUGHTERS ON TUESDAY. #GRANHERMANO pic.twitter.com/F8BKNBJDGB
— Tomás Drohobycki (@tomasdrohobycki) March 13, 2023
Worst big set up ever, no matter when you read this. FRAUD. #GH2022 #GranAcomodo #BigArmed #GranHermano #GH22 #gh23 pic.twitter.com/UXKCEQ0tg4
— who✨️ (@BxMaca) March 13, 2023
lost Argentina 1985
lost mouth
Camila lost and Romina stays in big brother #GranAcomodo #grandhermano2022 pic.twitter.com/ePRHPUtJuH
– Fiu93 (@Fiu931) March 13, 2023
LET’S GO WACHOOO BYE CAMILA, I READ HOW THEY CRY 💋💋💋💋 #GranHermano #GranHermanoArgentina #GH2022 #GranHermano2022 #GranHermanoArgentina2022 #GranHermanoArgentina2023 pic.twitter.com/0gqGva1P4x
— DON’T YOU SEE HOW WHOLE I AM??? ⭐⭐⭐ (@erajapaleta) March 13, 2023
argentina 1985 did not win the oscar, they took camila out of big brother and tomorrow they will continue doing 40 degrees pic.twitter.com/U5jv40Cyxb
— vera (@veramaida_) March 13, 2023
YES ROMINA TO THE FINAL #granhermano #gh2022 pic.twitter.com/paysfP3EUO
— Hernán Diaz ⭐⭐⭐ (@DiazHernanOk) March 13, 2023