US fighters intercepted on February 13 four Russian military aircraft that entered the air defense identification zone (ADIZ) of Alaska.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which oversees US airspace and its defense, responded to the incursion with two F-16 fighters and five other support aircraft, including two F-35s, according to a press release.

The forces of NORAD successfully intercepted a group of Russian bombers and fighters that penetrated the ADIZ of Alaska.

The ADIZ of Alaska is not part of US airspace, but rather the area immediately surrounding it in which the NORAD track and identify foreign aircraft.

The statement of NORAD claimed that the raid was “in no way related” to various high-level efforts of the NORAD for shooting down Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) in the past two weeks.

Furthermore, he said, the action was more routine than escalation, as Russian forces try to penetrate the country’s ADIZ several times a year in an effort to test the responses of USA.

“Since Russia resumed its long-range aviation activity outside the area in 2007, the NORAD has observed an annual average of approximately six to seven interceptions of Russian military aircraft in the ADIZ,” the statement said.

“These numbers have varied each year from as high as 15 to as low as zero.”

The incident occurs after the interception of another Russian military plane by Dutch fighters.

That incident also occurred on Tuesday and was the result of an apparent effort by Russian jets to approach Polish airspace following the announcement that the president of USA, Joe Bidenwill visit Poland to mark the first anniversary of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Biden He will travel to Poland from February 20-22 and meet with President Andrzej Duda, where the two will discuss bilateral cooperation and NATO’s effort to bolster Ukraine’s defenses against the Russian onslaught.

“Wouldn’t it be great if the president didn’t have to take a trip around the first anniversary of a war that should never have started? Unfortunately, that’s where we are,” National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said during a press conference on February 10.

“You want to make sure you’re sending a strong message of not just determination to USAbut on the determination of the international community, and make it clear to the Ukrainian people that USA He will continue to be by his side in the future.”

ENLACE ORIGINAL: US Intercepts 4 Russian Military Planes That Entered Alaska’s Air Defense Zone (theepochtimes.com)

SEE MORE AT https://entornointeligente.com/