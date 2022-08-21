Home Entertainment Big deal: Waves gives away free SuperTap – midifan: We care about computer music
Originally priced at $79, the SuperTap is now available as a free download for a limited time. This is a dual- and 6-tap delay effect inspired by analog tape delays. Although it has been out for a long time, it is still a good delay and echo tool. .

SuperTap has modulation, panning and filtering to shape the delay effect, which can be synchronized with the tempo of the DAW host, or you can define the tempo through the tap.

Watch the video introduction (original address https://youtu.be/DeOvSLnGAY0):

The original price of SuperTap is $79. The previous promotional price was $29. Now you can log in to your account to get it for free:

https://www.waves.com/account/free-supertap-taxi

Note that you need to log in to your Waves account to get it. If you don’t have a Waves account, sign up for one for free.

