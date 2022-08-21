Original title:TA:Manchester United’s 80 million euro offer for Anthony was rejected, and the Red Devils are considering a new offer

TA:Manchester United’s 80 million euro offer for Anthony was rejected, and the Red Devils are considering a new offer

Live it, August 21. According to The Athletic, Manchester United has renewed interest in Ajax striker Anthony, the Red Devils are considering a new offer, and the Ajax board is also discussing possible fees.

It is understood that Manchester United made an offer of 80 million euros (£67.6 million) for Anthony on Wednesday, but it was rejected by Ajax.

Ten Hag wants to be reunited with Anthony at Old Trafford before the window closes on September 1, but Manchester United executives are not optimistic about signing Anthony after the latest offer was rejected.

Ajax are reportedly looking to keep Anthony, who joined from Sao Paulo in 2020 and has scored 18 goals in 57 appearances, and United are reluctant to make an offer higher than this week.

PSV Eindhoven winger Gakpo is considered a more likely deal, although Gakpo had previously renewed his contract until 2026, but the player has an agreement with the club if Gakpo receives a suitable offer in the summer window , Eindhoven will not hold back.

Reinforcing the midfield is Manchester United’s top priority, and the deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has been finalized. Manchester United signed Lisandro, Eriksen and Malaysia this summer, but the fighters started poorly and they are stepping up their reinforcements.

(night God)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: