ANSES pays an extra $56,000 this week to retirees and pensioners

The National Social Security Administration You will pay a supplement and a bonus in the week prior to the completion of the STEPwhich will mean an extra for retirees and pensioners of $56,000.

From on Monday, August 7, ANSES begins with retirement payments, pensions, with the extras mentioned. The ANSES announced that due to the increase in Minimum, Vital and Mobile Wage (SMVM)more of 1,400,000 retirees and pensioners will receive two supplements from August 7 to 11, amounting to 36,000 pesos.

The first of the bonds will be for the amount of 15 thousand pesos corresponding to July, and the second of 21 thousand pesos, for the month of August. To such supplements It will be added to the reinforcement of 20,000 pesos that the pension agency will pay to retirees of the minimum with the usual payment schedule.

In this way, a retiree or pensioner of the minimum, cwith 30 years or more of effective contributionswithout moratorium or payment plan to cancel years of contributions, will receive 127,822 pesos in August (haber + the reinforcement of ANSES + supplements for SMVM).

Payment schedule for these two supplements: July and August

– DNI ending in 0 and 1: Monday, August 7.

– DNI ending in 2 and 3: Tuesday, August 8.

– DNI ending in 4 and 5: Wednesday, August 9.

– DNI ending in 6 and 7: Thursday, August 10.

– DNI ending in 8 and 9: Friday, August 11.

He article 5 from ley 27.426 of 2017 established that the retirees and pensioners with 30 years or more of service with effective contributions they will charge a “Monetary supplement until reaching a pension credit equivalent to 82% of the value of the Minimum Vital and Mobile Salary”.

ANSES: retirements and pensions that do not exceed a minimum amount

– DNI ending in 0: Tuesday 8 of August.

– DNI ending in 1: Wednesday 9 of August.

– DNI ending in 2: Thursday 10 of August.

– DNI ending in 3: Friday the 11th of August.

– DNI ending in 4: Monday 14 of August.

– DNI ending in 5: Tuesday 15 of August.

– DNI ending in 6: Wednesday 16 of August.

– DNI ending in 7: Thursday 17 of August.

– DNI ending in 8: Friday 18 of August.

– DNI ending in 9: Tuesday 22 of August.

With information from Argentine News.





