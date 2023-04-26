Never tire of being with books

□Wang Xiaoping

Everyone will be associated with books in their lives, and the memories about books picked up in the sea of ​​memory contain a lot of life, rich and warm.

The habit of loving reading started from childhood comic books. Today, those comic books have long disappeared, but I clearly remember that when I opened the palm-sized comic book “Dream of Red Mansions”, I would follow Xu Yulan’s version of Jia Baoyu to Xiaoxiang Pavilion to cry for Lin Daiyu. The paper of that book has a kind of The special taste, I privately believe, is the breath of Grand View Garden. In order to read books, I also “bartered” with a child, and exchanged a handful of shallots for a small book describing the primeval forest in Xishuangbanna. Until now, I still remember the elephant in it.

In junior high school, every Friday after school is the time for my classmates and friends Feng and Li to let their dreams fly. Our “Three Musketeers” rode bicycles and went straight from school to the city post office. Magazines with elegant covers and novel contents, such as “Reader” and “New Youth”, dazzle us. They are the windows for us to look at the broad world when we are young. At that time, everyone didn’t have much pocket money, and they could only buy one or two books at a time to enjoy themselves. In 1985, Japanese star Momoe Yamaguchi’s autobiography “The Moment of Confusion” finally spread to the small town where I lived. It cost 0.72 yuan. After hesitating for a long time, I gritted my teeth and bought a copy, which attracted Feng Heli’s envious eyes.

The number of times I went, I was actually being watched. Once, when picking up books at the post office, Li’s wallet disappeared, and the three of us hurriedly searched separately. At this time, a boy stood in front of me and stammered, “Are you with me? If you are with me, I will ask someone to get my wallet back.” My face became hot, and I didn’t care about my wallet or buying books. , fled in despair.

As the experience increases, the more I realize the beauty of reading. To open a book is to have a heart-to-heart conversation with a person, and listen to him (her) tell a story in his own discourse system. The story contains his (her) emotions, sorrows, joys, insights, and his (her) smiles. If so, the study room filled with a lot of stuff is a magical salon with an extremely luxurious lineup. Celebrities and celebrities from all over the world gather, and the house is full of guests.

For book lovers, going to the library is also a pleasure. Many years ago, when I was reading a Soviet humorous novel in the university library, I couldn’t help laughing every time, so I had to try my best to bear it, and eventually the readers around me looked at me sideways. Unfortunately, the book was nowhere to be found. After work, trivial things are complicated, and going to the library has become a “luxury wish”: among the rows of tall bookshelves, find a quiet place, on the long solid wood table, pile up a few exciting books and albums, a bottle of water, a Bread can stay for half a day, preferably one day. The closing bell rings, and when you walk out of the reading room, your soul does not know how much time and space it has traveled through following the guidance of the books. The body is exhausted, but the heart is full of joy, as if it is charging, and has more dimensions of interpretation of the world in front of it.

The fun of buying books is even more addictive. A well-read friend once ridiculed: “It is shameful not to be able to restrain the urge to buy books.” I once subscribed to “Reader” magazine. Go to the book stand to search and inquire, and when you see a new magazine, you happily pay for it, take the magazine with smooth and bright pages, and smell the fragrance of ink, and walk home with style. At this time, “Reader” is in the left hand, even if there are jewelry and delicacies in the right hand, it is not as precious and heavy as the book in the left hand.

Since I became literate, I have bought many books, left home to study, changed dormitories, moved, and before I knew it, some books got lost. I once expressed emotion in an unpublished essay: “The happiness of reading is irreplaceable. If anyone can find all my lost books, I will offer them the highest etiquette: drinking tea, enjoying the scenery, sitting and chatting with each other—— Those who can keep books like this must be people who love books, and I should regard them as my confidant and benefactor.”

Maybe it was because my nostalgia for the lost books was sincere enough. Many years later, a high school classmate returned the books thousands of miles away. In 2018, on the eve of the class reunion, Gong, a classmate from the Sports Committee who had not been in touch since graduation, called from Shenyang and said that he had a few books in his hand, which he probably borrowed from me back then. On the night of the reunion, the thin classmate Gong took out a few old books with vicissitudes and solemnly handed them over to me. After several times of identification, I was in a daze: I don’t seem to be familiar with these books. Could it be that I borrowed them out as soon as I bought them? After many years, my old classmates returned old books from thousands of miles away, which made up for my regret of not being able to find books.

Over the years, I have considered myself a scholar, and I often think of the sentences and situations in the book when encountering problems, like a book’s “answering insect” in the real world; Bald pen records. I also made comparisons. Under the guidance of my friends in the publishing house, I prepared two booklets covering prose, poetry, comics, couplets, short novels and other genres for my family. I printed them at my own expense. At the foot of the mountain, I hope to climb up the stairs as soon as possible.

Weng Sen in the Song Dynasty said: How much is the joy of reading, the grass in front of the window is full of greenery. And my wish is to find a quiet desk near the mountains and rivers, plant beans while covering the books, enjoy chrysanthemums when poetic, listen to books and sing songs, confide in books, and never tire of being with books.