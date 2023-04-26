Mirror: B Fee will be absent from the weekend game against Tottenham is also doubtful! _International Football_Sina Competitive Storm_Sina.com

Mirror: B Fee will miss the game against Tottenham

“Daily Mirror” news: Manchester United midfielder B Fee will miss the four key battles against Tottenham in the middle of this week. In addition, there are doubts about whether the Portuguese midfielder can play against Villa on the weekend. In the previous FA Cup semi-final, the Manchester United captain suffered an ankle injury during the game. He once played with the injury and was not replaced until the end of extra time. Fernandes returned to Manchester with the rest of United’s squad on Sunday night and was tested by the club’s medical staff the following day. Fernandez is recuperating at home wearing a protective plastic boot on his right foot and a pair of crutches nearby. United boss Erik ten Hag is desperate for Fernandes to return to fitness to help his side secure a top-four finish and Champions League qualification. United currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, six points ahead of Tottenham with two games in hand.

(Tong Heng)