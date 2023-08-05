Christian Melling called the breakthrough of the first defense line of the Russian army in the south the key to the success of the Armed Forces

German Foreign Policy Association (DGAP) military expert Christian Möllingg called the success condition of the offensive of the Armed Forces — overcoming the first line of Russian defense. By the way, according to Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar, units of the Defense Forces have already broken through it in some places, but they are facing fierce enemy resistance.

As the “German Wave” writes, Christian Möllingg expressed the opinion that the units of the Armed Forces will advance sufficiently to the supply lines on the railways and highways in the direction of Melitopol – in this case, the entire territory up to the Sea of ​​Azov will be within the range of Ukrainian artillery and rocket launcher systems.

If this happens, a major breakthrough in the Russian defense and a major battle may not be necessary – it is enough to ensure that the Russian troops can no longer hold positions in the south. “Then they will have to retreat,” the military expert added.

In his opinion, the Defense Forces of Ukraine need to be provided with even more of all types of Western weapons, including anti-aircraft defense equipment, demining equipment, and ammunition. The Armed Forces also need longer-range missiles.

Christian Möllingg called on Germany to hand over Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, calling it “delusional” the claim that this supply could lead to escalation. After all, earlier Great Britain and France have already transferred similar missiles to Ukraine.

The military expert added that the German government should draw up an action plan that takes into account the needs of the Armed Forces six months in advance. After all, in his opinion, until now Germany has always reacted too late.

Earlier, Möllingg noted that the war in Ukraine is entering a new phase. According to him, Ukraine is trying to break through the defense lines at two points in the south, there are also heavy Ukrainian attacks on Bakhmut, which has a great symbolic value for Putin.

