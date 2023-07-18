“Big surprise” – Tuchel comments on the Kimmich rumor

At Bayern, every stone is turned before the new season. Even Kimmich should no longer be sure. The coach promptly spoke up.

In exactly one month, FC Bayern will start the new season with an away game in Bremen. But before it starts, the Munich team still have to clarify a few questions. And they are mainly personal in nature.

While after the departure of Lucas Hernández to Paris and the purchase of Min-jae Kim from Naples, planning in the defense is well advanced, Munich’s midfield center in particular harbors a lot of potential for conflict. On Tuesday afternoon, the “Kicker” reported that even a long-time regular player can no longer be sure of his role.

Bayern ready to talk to DFB-Star

We’re talking about Joshua Kimmich. The German national player is “no longer untouchable and no longer unsaleable”, according to a corresponding article. In the case of an offer for Kimmich, FCB should be ready to talk.

Last year, the question arose in the club’s environment as to whether the 28-year-old was actually a classic six.

Tuchel’s view of things

His coach Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday evening after the 27-0 friendly win in Rottach-Egern when asked whether he would be surprised if Kimmich left the club: “Yes, that would be a big surprise – but, my goodness, it “It’s a transfer window. That’s why I said in general, anything is possible. It doesn’t make any sense to throw in a different name every day and speculate that it could still go.”

So far, so clear. Tuchel also said: “I’m not starting to deny it. That doesn’t make sense, then we have to go through the squad list. We’re working with Jo (short form of Joshua, editor’s note) here.” There is “no reason at all” to comment on the Kimmich rumor.

Meanwhile, there have been rumors for some time that DFB star Leon Goretzka could leave Bayern. Previously, Tuchel had also commented on whether the player would still play for Bayern after the transfer deadline.

“I wouldn’t confirm that for any player, the transfer time is far too early for that,” said the coach. “There are still too many things happening – but that has nothing to do with Leon.”

Despite Barcelona interest: Kimmich confessed to Bavaria in June

Neither Kimmich nor Goretzka want to leave FC Bayern. A few weeks ago, FC Barcelona was still vying for the former. But he confessed to FC Bayern. “As everyone knows, I still have two years of contract and we have big plans,” said Kimmich in mid-June.

However, the competition in the midfield remains high. In addition to the two internationals, Ryan Gravenberch, new signings Raphaël Guerreiro and Konrad Laimer and Marcel Sabitzer, who has returned from his loan, are also waiting for their chance.

Are Sabitzer and Gravenberch going?

It has been clear for a long time that Thomas Tuchel still wants to sign a new six. For a long time, the new Arsenal star Declan Rice was considered a dream player.

Ryan Gravenberch recently expressed his dissatisfaction. “Ryan is in the challenger role,” said Tuchel on the subject. A loan still seems in the realm of possibility. The departures of Leon Goretzka or Joshua Kimmich now probably too.

