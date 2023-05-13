“Black Widow” seduced its victims and stole their appliances

The police detained a woman who was administering clonazepam drops their victims to steal money and appliances. The 46-year-old man who filed the complaint alleged that he had met her through a dating app and when he woke up at home, the woman had left with different valuables.

According to what was detailed from the Personnel office of the Community Investigations Division 9, for several months the trail of a woman identified as Tiziana P. (21), that it would be part of a small group dedicated to the theft of belongings under the modality of capturing victims in single applications.

The first contact occurred on the platform Badoo and then those involved agreed to a personal meeting. According to the police report The man “indicated that he fell asleep after having a drink at home and when he woke up he realized that cash, appliances and other valuables had been stolen from him.”.

The “black widow” that took to the refrigerator

Investigators managed to find the vehicle that participated in the coup and went to San Justo, La Matanza district, to carry out the search ordered by the Justice. There they found various electrical appliances that would have been obtained through other robberies. There were also the elements of the complainant.

From the Buenos Aires Ministry of Security they indicated that they were recovered “14 cell phones, a refrigerator, a kitchen, two 42-inch televisions, and bottles of Clonazepam drops used as a sleeping pill”. Part of the hypothesis on which justice is working is that the 21-year-old had already participated in other actions of the same type, although she could not verify it.

The search warrant was signed by Magistrate Osvaldo Rappa, in charge of the National Criminal and Correctional Court 35, who together with the criminal secretary Guillermo Martínez Farré promoted the measure by exhortation to the Guarantee Court 3 of La Matanza. Now the woman is in custody for robbery and unlawful deprivation of liberty.

