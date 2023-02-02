Home Entertainment BLACKPINK LISA buys a 200-pyeong single-family house in Seongbuk-dong, Seoul for 7.5 billion won- 中文网
　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On February 1, according to Korean media reports, Lisa, a member of the girl group BLACKPINK, bought a 200-pyeong (about 661 square meters) single-family house in Seongbuk-dong, Seoul for 7.5 billion won, and settled in Seoul.

According to the news, BLACKPINK member LISA made her home in Seongbuk-dong, a traditional wealthy village in Seoul. It is reported that the house that Lisa bought is a single house ranging from 1 basement to 2 floors above ground, and it is also the house where the granddaughter of the former honorary chairman of Lotte Group lived.

According to the contents of the real estate register, the single house purchased by LISA has an area of ​​about 200 pyeong (about 661 square meters), and the purchase price is 7.5 billion won. The house was built in April 2016, and the area alone has reached about 655 square meters. The announced land price in 2022 is 4.22 billion won.

In the past two years, the popularity of BLACKPINK has continued to rise, and the income of the members has also increased a lot. In addition to releasing new albums, the group also holds concerts and meet and greets all over the world, which is very popular.

