BLACKPINK Lisa’s Mother Deletes IG Account Amidst Backlash and Controversy

BLACKPINK Lisa’s Mother Deletes Instagram Account After Controversial Performance

October 3, 2023

In a shock move, BLACKPINK Lisa’s mother has deleted her Instagram account, which had amassed an impressive 700,000 followers. The sudden disappearance of Lisa’s mother from the social media platform has led to speculation among netizens about the reasons behind her decision.

One of the main reasons speculated by fans is the constant stream of hateful and negative comments directed towards Lisa’s mother and other family members. The online hate campaign has reached an alarming level in the past few days, prompting Lisa’s mother to take drastic measures to protect herself and possibly her daughter’s image.

Another potential reason for the account deletion is Lisa’s recent controversial performance at the “Crazy Horse” show in Paris. The performance sparked a heated debate among fans and critics alike, with some questioning the artistic direction and appropriateness of the show. Lisa’s mother has always been a staunch supporter of her daughter, and it is possible that the backlash from the performance pushed her to deactivate her account.

The deletion of Lisa’s mother’s Instagram account has left many fans feeling saddened, as they will no longer have access to Lisa’s private daily life through her mother’s updates. The sudden loss of this window into Lisa’s personal world has further fueled discussions among fans.

BLACKPINK, one of the world‘s most popular K-pop groups, has always drawn massive attention, both positive and negative. The constant scrutiny and pressure put on the members and their families are starting to take a toll, and the situation surrounding Lisa’s mother is just one example of the darker side of fame.

As fans continue to express their disappointment and concern over the disappearance of Lisa’s mother from Instagram, the K-pop community can only hope for a more respectful and understanding environment for the artists and their families.

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network. All Rights Reserved.

