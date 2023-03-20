CHANEL recently released a new image advertisement shot by BLACKPINK member Jennie, announcing that popular idols have joined Lily-Rose Depp, Margaret Qualley, WhitneyPeak and others to endorse its 22 series bags.

The promotional campaign was carried out on the streets of Seoul and was shot by the photography duo Inez & Vinoodh. Through collage vision, you can see that Jennie is holding the 22 handbags and shoulder versions designed by creative director Virginie Viard, reflecting the uniqueness of the single product. to the charm of women.

Regarding the event, Jennie said, “I was relieved that Inez and Vinoodh called me ‘My Girl’ because from their point of view, I was just a young woman and not ‘Jennie’ on stage, as a As a member of BLACKPINK, I have been in the spotlight, but these images accurately portray the real and multiple identities of me.”

The CHANEL 22 bag complete image blockbuster is expected to be released on March 21 and related promotional videos will be released on April 3. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.