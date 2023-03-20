Home Health The secret feature of WhatsApp that not even real nerds know about: you’ve always used it to half its capacity
The secret feature of WhatsApp that not even real nerds know about: you’ve always used it to half its capacity

The secret feature of WhatsApp that not even real nerds know about: you’ve always used it to half its capacity

Whatsapp has a secret function that very few people in the world know about. Find out how to activate it with this trick to use the app to its maximum functionality.

To date, this is certainly the major messaging tool used by everyone, however, in addition to being able to communicate with others with chats, calls, voice messages, there are also many extra options that can be activated to really exploit it in all the possibilities offered by of the developers.

The problem is that very often you don’t know the additional functions and therefore you don’t have the possibility to activate small tricks to do things that are normally impossible. Let’s find out which secret function practically unknown to almost everyone is truly incredible and completely changes the way of approaching this application.

WhatsApp: the best feature ever

Whatsapp it doesn’t just have one function, it really has a lot. It can be useful not only to use the app but also to look in the settings to get an idea of ​​the many opportunities that there are, thanks also to the updates that are progressively launched to improve the user experience more and more and also to make it safer and more performing the entire application.

How to activate the secret function of WhatsApp

The first thing to do to use this trick is to identify the icon of Whatsapp, then press and hold (like moving it around the screen). Click on “search” among the items, at this point a series of items appear such as: links, videos, documents, audio, unread, contacts, etc. You can search for everything so you just have to choose what you need. For example by clicking on the item “Audio” all those received appear and you can search this segment. The same for photos or videos but also, in particular on one section: the unread chats. So in this way you can use Whatsapp alla maximum power, with all the elements of the case.

