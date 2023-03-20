Women’s Volleyball Serie A: Scandic lost to the “leaders” of the league, Zhu Ting and Yao Di started 2023-03-20 11:58:33.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Zhou Xiaotian, Peng Zhuo

The 23rd round of the Italian Women’s Volleyball League A was held on the 19th. Scandicci lost 1:3 at home to the league “leader” Conegliano. The two Chinese players Zhu Ting and Yao Di of the Scandicic team both started the game, and Zhu Ting scored 15 points.

In the game, Conegliano’s ability to seize opportunities was obviously stronger. In the first two rounds, they used more lethal offenses to open the score in the rounds, winning two consecutive cities with 25:19 and 25:17. Entering the third game, Scandicci’s state improved significantly, and he gained an advantage at the beginning. He once led 16:9 in the game, and finally pulled back a game with 25:20. In the fourth game, Scandic players did not have a good understanding on the defensive end and made frequent mistakes. They lost 20:25 and lost the game with a big score of 1:3.

Scandicic coach Massimo Barbolini said that the score of this game is closely related to the strength gap between the two teams; Zhu Ting and Yao Di are high-level athletes, and their joining is crucial to the strength of the team. They have brought the team to a new height, and I believe they can help the team to reach another level in the future.

In an interview with Xinhua News Agency after the game, Yao Di said that the game that day was the game she was most looking forward to since she came to Serie A. The level of Serie A is very high, and both offense and defense are very fast, so she needs to further improve her speed. When talking about the team’s recent schedule, she said that Scandic is currently competing in two leagues—the Europa League and Serie A. She hopes to seize the opportunity of every game, get along better with her teammates, and play her best technology to help the team achieve good results.

In an interview with a reporter from Xinhua News Agency, Zhu Ting said that there is still potential for improvement in her performance. The continuous battle and physical discomfort made the game “a bit heavy”. She said that she has been actively cooperating with her teammates in every game and training recently, and the tacit understanding and communication frequency with teammates have increased significantly. When talking about future plans, she said that the most important thing is to ensure good health, and she hopes to play and enjoy volleyball for a few more years.

Zhu Ting and Yao Di joined Scandicci in October 2022 and January 2023, with contracts until the end of the season. There are 14 teams in the Italian women’s volleyball league, and Scandic is currently ranked second with 18 wins and 5 losses.