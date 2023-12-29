BLACKPINK Members to Seek New Opportunities Outside of YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK to Part Ways with YG Entertainment and Seek New Opportunities

In a surprising turn of events, popular girl group BLACKPINK has decided not to renew their contract with YG Entertainment. According to Korean media reports, the group will now seek to start anew and collaborate with different agencies.

On December 29, YG Entertainment released an official statement confirming that while they have extended their contract for BLACKPINK’s group activities, they have decided not to add a contract for individual activities. The company expressed its commitment to continue supporting the group’s activities while allowing the members to pursue individual opportunities with new agencies.

This news comes after speculation about the members’ future plans, with some reports suggesting that they will be signing with different companies for their individual endeavors. It has been confirmed that Kim Ji-ni has already established a personal agency, while Kim Ji-soo is in the process of planning her next move. As for Park Chae-young and Lisa, they have chosen not to renew their contracts with YG Entertainment.

As one of the most influential girl groups in the world, BLACKPINK’s members are expected to achieve great success in their solo activities. Industry insiders are optimistic about the potential for their individual careers.

The decision to part ways with YG Entertainment marks a new chapter for BLACKPINK, and fans are eager to see what the future holds for the talented group.

