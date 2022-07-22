China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cnAccording to Korean media reports on July 22, girl group BLACKPINK will release the song “Ready For Love” for the first time through the IN-GAME concert to start their comeback schedule.

According to information from their agency YG, the girl group BLACKPINK will hold the IN-GAME concert “THE VIRTUAL” in cooperation with PUBG in Asia, Europe, Africa and other places starting at 3:00 a.m. KST on the 23rd. The beginning of the tour process has also made fans look forward to it.

It is reported that the lively 3D avatars of BLACKPINK members, as well as the stereo and dreamy stages of this tour are expected to be expected. Game users can wave the cheering stick to the music as if they are watching an actual concert, and they can also dance along with them. In addition to the stage of the group’s super hit song, this concert will also be the first time to reveal the performance stage of the special song “Ready For Love”.

In addition, BLACKPINK previously stated that they will return to the music industry with a new album in August this year.