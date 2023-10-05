Blood Python – Thunder City – Album Review

Blood Python – Thunder City

Origin: Oslo / Norway

Release: 15.09.2023

Label: self-released

Duration: 43:35

Genre: Occult Heavy Metal

Photo credit: Johnny Normann Berg

Blood Python is a one-man project that has been active since 2022 and with Thunder City has already created his second album. So once again the Norwegian enters M. Hornthe musician behind the project, the successful paths of the 1980s that still outshine the metal genre.

Ob Blood Python with Thunder City Walks on well-trodden paths or perhaps leaves your own traces is very subjective to the listener’s ear and feeling.

A question of metallic perception

But let’s look at the first work called Acheron from 2022 back. Already here, tempers have become heated and opinions divided. While the majority of musicians who indulge in 1980s metal try to use modern means to bring new nuances to the time-honored music, the group of traditionalists is opposed to this trend.

Blood Python is audibly close to the latter faction, because the sound on the second album is just as imperfect and raw as on last year’s debut. The doer M. Horn So it’s not about a highly polished and fat sound, but about charm, feeling and a lot of gut feeling.

Can you see the Omen?

Thunder City starts with the pounding Witch’s Brew Come on. The imploring, imperfect singing voice stands above everything and is mainly carried by the guitar riffs. But a few riffs and rhythms aren’t all the album has to offer. The time-honored metal performance is not only mixed in with dark tones, but also with them Omens one hears strange but appropriate organ tones for the first time. Together with the occult lyrics, these organ carpets create a spooky B-movie touch.

The speed increases slightly from track to track. After it at The Wolves Ain’t Far Behind When the first double bass was heard, the driving part comes Conqueror HEREwhich has slowly but surely become one of my favorites.

Sacred for the Lord of the Night

The man behind Blood Python has many ideas and so each piece sounds very unique. Empire has something epic and sacred. Swamp Sacrifice starts lyrically, picks up speed and is accompanied by hoarse, rough singing. Sounds simple and mystical Lord of Night. On the one hand, the song starts out pounding at the beginning, but as it progresses, spherical tones emerge that underline the occult content.

It is the case with many bands and their albums that the longest piece comes at the end. So it’s not surprising that The Gods That Fell To Earth Tops everything with its ten minutes. But it’s not just the longest song, it’s also a kind of conclusion to the album. Everything comes together again here, what Thunder City makes up. Initially a stomping rhythm, then an increasing rhythm, which ends in a short speed part. In addition, there are still the vocals with an epic touch and of course the ominous keyboard tones paired with beautiful guitar work. The actual album conclusion is finally there HERE listen.

Conclusion

With their second album, Blood Python will once again divide the audience into delighted traditionalists and believers in modernity. Thunder City has charm and warmth because it doesn’t demand perfection, but rather creates metal from the gut and with the heart. 8 / 10

Line Up

M. Horn – All instruments, vocals

Tracklist

01. Witch’s Brew

02. Omens

03. The Wolves Ain’t Far Behind

04. Conqueror

05. Empire

06. Swamp Sacrifice

07. Lord Of Night

08. The Gods That Fell To Earth

Links

Bandcamp Blood Python

Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Album Review – Cruel Force – Dawn Of The Axe

EP Review – Imperium – When Kings Meet

Album Review – Velvet Viper – Nothing Compares To Metal

Cool article? Join the discussion on Facebook!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

