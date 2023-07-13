The Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art Cancels Exhibition of International Animated Films in Retaliation against Independent Filmmaker

Cuban Institute Cancels Exhibition of Foreign Animated Films in Retaliation Against Director

The Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (ICAIC) has canceled the exhibition of several foreign animated films, which were restored by director Miguel Coyula, in an act of retaliation. This decision was made after Coyula published audio segments of the Assembly of Cuban Filmmakers on June 23, which recording was prohibited by officials.

Coyula, known for his outstanding films such as “Development Memories” (2010), “Nobody” (2017), and “Blue Heart” (2020), expressed his regret over the situation, stating that the prohibition “is not even against my work. I did that work for the love of art, but as always, the one who gets screwed is the people.”

The screenings of these cult classic animated films were scheduled to take place at the Acapulco cinema during the summer. However, they were pulled from the schedule because Coyula had worked on their restoration. These films, which were beloved by many moviegoers on the island, include Japanese animes such as “The Fire Bird,” “Face V,” “Yaltus,” “Technopolice in Action,” and “Cyborg 009,” as well as the US-Japan co-production “The Last Unicorn.”

Coyula’s work involved acquiring new editions of these films abroad and remastering them in high definition, as well as synchronizing the soundtracks with the voices dubbed by prominent Cuban actors. Paradoxically, these soundtracks were produced by ICAIC and directed by important directors of institutional cinema, including Fernando Pérez and Manuel Pérez.

The cancellation comes just days before Children’s Day in Cuba, which traditionally includes special activities for children in state institutions. Only one feature length of the show, the Japanese animated production “The Castle of the Counterfeiters,” was not canceled.

Coyula’s cinema has not been publicly shown in Cuba for nearly a decade, and this latest incident is seen as a vendetta against the independent filmmaker. The cultural authorities in Cuba have been expanding their censorship actions, often targeting creators of uncomfortable works. Other filmmakers, such as Carlos Lechuga and Juan “Pin” Vilar, have also faced censorship and retaliation for their projects.

Cuban audiovisual creators have organized themselves in the Assembly of Filmmakers, demanding an end to censorship and seeking explanations from the authorities. The cancellation of the exhibition of these animated films adds fuel to their cause.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

