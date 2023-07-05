Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the price of this Wednesday, July 5, 2023

He blue dollar today Wednesday July 5th 2023 in the informal market trades at $488,00 for purchase and $493,00 for sale.

The Parallel North American Currency is on a downward trend after a decline from $1 during morning activity.

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today Wednesday July 5th trades at $257,50 for purchase and $270,50 for sale.

The income tax exemption will reach income of up to 880,000 pesos

How much is the dollar MEP

He MEP dollar, also know as dollar pursequotes at $484,36 for purchase and $484,72 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $490,11 for purchase and $499,15 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $447,97.

After two and a half months, Deputies meet to discuss UVA credits

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler quote this July 5th a $259,75 for purchase and $260,15 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $490,00 for the purchase now $499,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this July 5th a $542,56.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

Euro blue today: minute by minute of the price of this Wednesday, July 5, 2023

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this July 5th a $532,00 for purchase and $536,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today Wednesday July 5th listed on the formal market $281,00 for purchase and $294,00 for sale

Real blue today: how much is it trading this Wednesday, July 5, 2023

How much is the official real and real blue

The official real, the currency of Brazil, this July 5th listed on the formal market $54,35 for purchase and $58,35 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market $89,00 y $94,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Employees of private homes: how much do they earn per hour in July?

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is wednesday july 5 This index places the country risk at 2,061 basis points.

PM

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

