Boca and Racing already play the classic of the date in La Bombonera

Boca receives Racing in a classic full of emotion and needs that became the exclusive party of the date 14 of the Professional League. He Xeneize seeks his first domestic win with Jorge Almirón and the Academia is on a mission to end a losing streak.

It’s played starting at 9:30 p.m. in “La Bombonera”, it is refereed by Andrés Merlos and televised by the TNT Sports signal.

Boca has just 15 points in the Professional League and has not won for almost a monthwhen they beat Barracas Central as a visitor 3-0 on March 31, with Mariano Herrón as interim.

Racing, for its part, with 18 points, is going through a losing streak of one point over 12 last ones he played.

mouth vs. Racing: The Match

